Reviewing Myomo Inc. (MYO)’s and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo Inc. 1 4.29 N/A -0.84 0.00 IRadimed Corporation 24 6.42 N/A 0.52 44.37

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo Inc. 0.00% -101.3% -87.3% IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 10.7%

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myomo Inc. Its rival IRadimed Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 8.6 respectively. IRadimed Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Myomo Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.2% of Myomo Inc. shares and 23.9% of IRadimed Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of Myomo Inc.’s shares. Competitively, IRadimed Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myomo Inc. -15.15% -10.26% -18.6% -49.52% -72.87% -27.08% IRadimed Corporation -2.58% -16.65% -15.15% -6.11% 24.37% -5.68%

For the past year Myomo Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than IRadimed Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors IRadimed Corporation beats Myomo Inc.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.