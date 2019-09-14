Reviewing Myomo Inc. (MYO)’s and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s results

Both Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo Inc. 1 4.28 N/A -0.82 0.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 30 271.42 N/A -1.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Myomo Inc. and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Myomo Inc. and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo Inc. 0.00% -116.3% -97.7% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.5% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myomo Inc. are 6.8 and 6.6. Competitively, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has 22.8 and 22.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myomo Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Myomo Inc. and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myomo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $41.5 average price target and a 33.78% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12% of Myomo Inc. shares and 74.8% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held 7% of Myomo Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. -3.4% -13.46% 71.26% 158.63% 0% 142.89%

For the past year Myomo Inc. has -41.67% weaker performance while Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has 142.89% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. beats Myomo Inc.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.