Reviewing Myomo Inc. (MYO)’s and ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) and ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo Inc. 1 4.29 N/A -0.84 0.00 ABIOMED Inc. 293 16.05 N/A 5.61 46.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Myomo Inc. and ABIOMED Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Myomo Inc. and ABIOMED Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo Inc. 0.00% -101.3% -87.3% ABIOMED Inc. 0.00% 24.9% 22.1%

Liquidity

Myomo Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.1. Competitively, ABIOMED Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 6 Quick Ratio. ABIOMED Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myomo Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Myomo Inc. and ABIOMED Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 89.5%. 4.6% are Myomo Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, ABIOMED Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myomo Inc. -15.15% -10.26% -18.6% -49.52% -72.87% -27.08% ABIOMED Inc. -0.23% -4.63% -28.17% -35.91% -30.88% -20.11%

For the past year Myomo Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than ABIOMED Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors ABIOMED Inc. beats Myomo Inc.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.