Reviewing MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 50 117.12 N/A -2.20 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MyoKardia Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MyoKardia Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

MyoKardia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 and a Quick Ratio of 18. Competitively, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.7 and has 13.7 Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MyoKardia Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MyoKardia Inc. has a 71.72% upside potential and an average target price of $90. Competitively Unity Biotechnology Inc. has an average target price of $21, with potential upside of 212.04%. Based on the results shown earlier, Unity Biotechnology Inc. is looking more favorable than MyoKardia Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MyoKardia Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.09% and 72.8% respectively. MyoKardia Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has 8.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance while Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -56.58% weaker performance.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.