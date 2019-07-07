Reviewing MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 48 80.25 N/A -1.77 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 28.48 N/A -13.69 0.00

Demonstrates MyoKardia Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

MyoKardia Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.27 beta. TrovaGene Inc.’s 0.81 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. MyoKardia Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of MyoKardia Inc. is $85, with potential upside of 72.87%. TrovaGene Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 485.77% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than MyoKardia Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MyoKardia Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.5% and 7.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74% TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has weaker performance than MyoKardia Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.