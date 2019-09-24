Reviewing MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s results

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 51 120.92 N/A -2.20 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.91 N/A -1.32 0.00

Demonstrates MyoKardia Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MyoKardia Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Volatility and Risk

MyoKardia Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.01 beta. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. are 18 and 18 respectively. Its competitor Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. MyoKardia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MyoKardia Inc.’s upside potential is 59.01% at a $90 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MyoKardia Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.09% and 39.9%. Insiders held 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.61% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.