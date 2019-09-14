Reviewing MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 51 115.29 N/A -2.20 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 26.27 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights MyoKardia Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Risk and Volatility

MyoKardia Inc.’s 2.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 101.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. are 18 and 18. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 5.1 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MyoKardia Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of MyoKardia Inc. is $90, with potential upside of 66.76%. Competitively the average price target of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $29, which is potential 168.77% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than MyoKardia Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. was less bullish than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.