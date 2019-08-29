Reviewing MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s results

We are comparing MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 50 115.36 N/A -2.20 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 547.45 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MyoKardia Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18 and 18 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. MyoKardia Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MyoKardia Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 66.67% for MyoKardia Inc. with consensus price target of $90.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MyoKardia Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.09% and 12.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 79.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. was less bullish than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.