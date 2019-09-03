Reviewing MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s results

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 50 110.66 N/A -2.20 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see MyoKardia Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Risk and Volatility

MyoKardia Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.01. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a 1.3 beta and it is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MyoKardia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 and a Quick Ratio of 18. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for MyoKardia Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 67.38% for MyoKardia Inc. with consensus price target of $90. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.5 consensus price target and a 3,123.50% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. appears more favorable than MyoKardia Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 2.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. had bullish trend while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.