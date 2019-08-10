Reviewing MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 49 120.76 N/A -2.20 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 144.80 N/A -3.81 0.00

Demonstrates MyoKardia Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

MyoKardia Inc. has a 2.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 while its Quick Ratio is 18. On the competitive side is, Revance Therapeutics Inc. which has a 8.1 Current Ratio and a 8.1 Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MyoKardia Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

MyoKardia Inc. has an average price target of $87.5, and a 54.79% upside potential. Competitively Revance Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $39, with potential upside of 210.76%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Revance Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than MyoKardia Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MyoKardia Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.09% and 85.34% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.