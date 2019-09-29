Reviewing MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)’s results

Both MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 54 0.54 44.74M -2.20 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 2 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MyoKardia Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MyoKardia Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 82,729,289.94% -20% -18.3% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

MyoKardia Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

MyoKardia Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 75.85% and an $90 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MyoKardia Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 82.09% and 46.35% respectively. 0.4% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc on 7 of the 10 factors.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.