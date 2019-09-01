Reviewing MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s results

This is a contrast between MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 50 110.19 N/A -2.20 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 16.53 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see MyoKardia Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.01 beta means MyoKardia Inc.’s volatility is 101.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.7 beta is the reason why it is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

MyoKardia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 and a Quick Ratio of 18. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 67.38% for MyoKardia Inc. with consensus price target of $90. On the other hand, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 142.50% and its consensus price target is $10.67. The results provided earlier shows that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than MyoKardia Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MyoKardia Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.09% and 80.3%. Insiders owned 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has weaker performance than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.