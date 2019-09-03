Reviewing MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s results

Both MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 50 110.66 N/A -2.20 0.00 Novavax Inc. 10 7.02 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights MyoKardia Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of MyoKardia Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Volatility and Risk

MyoKardia Inc.’s current beta is 2.01 and it happens to be 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Novavax Inc.’s 2.18 beta is the reason why it is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. is 18 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18. The Current Ratio of rival Novavax Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. MyoKardia Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MyoKardia Inc. and Novavax Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The average price target of MyoKardia Inc. is $90, with potential upside of 67.38%. Competitively the average price target of Novavax Inc. is $1.35, which is potential -77.39% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that MyoKardia Inc. seems more appealing than Novavax Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.7% of Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. had bullish trend while Novavax Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Novavax Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.