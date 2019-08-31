Reviewing MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MyoKardia Inc. has 82.09% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have MyoKardia Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20.00% -18.30% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting MyoKardia Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. N/A 50 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for MyoKardia Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

With consensus price target of $85, MyoKardia Inc. has a potential upside of 58.08%. The peers have a potential upside of 141.32%. Based on the data shown earlier, MyoKardia Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MyoKardia Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. are 18 and 18. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MyoKardia Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

MyoKardia Inc. has a beta of 2.01 and its 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc.’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

MyoKardia Inc. does not pay a dividend.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.