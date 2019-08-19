Reviewing MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s results

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 49 115.19 N/A -2.20 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 404.91 N/A -1.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see MyoKardia Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MyoKardia Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. is 18 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18. The Current Ratio of rival Homology Medicines Inc. is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.8. MyoKardia Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given MyoKardia Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MyoKardia Inc. has a consensus target price of $87.5, and a 62.28% upside potential. Competitively Homology Medicines Inc. has a consensus target price of $36, with potential upside of 114.54%. Based on the data given earlier, Homology Medicines Inc. is looking more favorable than MyoKardia Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MyoKardia Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.09% and 81.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance while Homology Medicines Inc. has -20.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Homology Medicines Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.