Reviewing MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s results

We are contrasting MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 50 111.96 N/A -2.20 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 50.53 N/A -1.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see MyoKardia Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MyoKardia Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

MyoKardia Inc.’s 2.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 101.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Epizyme Inc.’s beta is 2.46 which is 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18 and 18 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Epizyme Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. MyoKardia Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Epizyme Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MyoKardia Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$90 is MyoKardia Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 71.72%. Competitively Epizyme Inc. has an average price target of $21.5, with potential upside of 64.88%. The results provided earlier shows that MyoKardia Inc. appears more favorable than Epizyme Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MyoKardia Inc. and Epizyme Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.09% and 94.5%. 0.4% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Epizyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has weaker performance than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Epizyme Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.