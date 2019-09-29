Reviewing MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 54 0.54 44.74M -2.20 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 21.75M -1.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MyoKardia Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 82,729,289.94% -20% -18.3% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 357,818,540.76% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility & Risk

MyoKardia Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.01. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.71 beta is the reason why it is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. are 18 and 18. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MyoKardia Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 75.85% for MyoKardia Inc. with average target price of $90. Competitively Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 344.44%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than MyoKardia Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MyoKardia Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. had bullish trend while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.