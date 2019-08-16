Reviewing MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s results

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 49 113.97 N/A -2.20 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MyoKardia Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MyoKardia Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Risk and Volatility

MyoKardia Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.01 beta. Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.94 beta and it is 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

18 and 18 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. Its rival Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. MyoKardia Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MyoKardia Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$87.5 is MyoKardia Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 64.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -28.38% weaker performance.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.