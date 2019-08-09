Reviewing MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s results

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 49 118.79 N/A -2.20 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 17 28.86 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Risk & Volatility

MyoKardia Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.01. Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a 1.41 beta and it is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. are 18 and 18. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has 8 and 8 for Current and Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MyoKardia Inc.’s average price target is $85, while its potential upside is 55.02%. On the other hand, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 200.00% and its average price target is $42. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Assembly Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than MyoKardia Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MyoKardia Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.09% and 89%. Insiders held 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. had bullish trend while Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.