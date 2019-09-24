Reviewing MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s results

We are comparing MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 51 117.94 N/A -2.20 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MyoKardia Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of MyoKardia Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Risk and Volatility

MyoKardia Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.01 beta. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.98 beta and it is 198.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. are 18 and 18. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$90 is MyoKardia Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 63.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MyoKardia Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.09% and 8.5% respectively. MyoKardia Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.