Reviewing MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 48 82.02 N/A -1.77 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Demonstrates MyoKardia Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of MyoKardia Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MyoKardia Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

MyoKardia Inc. has an average price target of $85, and a 69.15% upside potential. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a 775.40% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than MyoKardia Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MyoKardia Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.5% and 23.9%. MyoKardia Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 77.03% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has -2.74% weaker performance while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 53.57% stronger performance.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.