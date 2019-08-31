Reviewing MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)’s results

Both MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 50 110.19 N/A -2.20 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see MyoKardia Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.01 beta means MyoKardia Inc.’s volatility is 101.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.93 beta which makes it 93.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. is 18 while its Current Ratio is 18. Meanwhile, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.7 while its Quick Ratio is 19.7. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MyoKardia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$90 is MyoKardia Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 67.38%. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 average target price and a 26.44% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MyoKardia Inc. looks more robust than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MyoKardia Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.09% and 83%. About 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has weaker performance than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.