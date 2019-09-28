Reviewing Mylan N.V. (MYL)’s and Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI)’s results

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) and Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mylan N.V. 20 1.00 512.72M 0.44 47.83 Lannett Company Inc. 10 0.59 28.51M -7.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mylan N.V. and Lannett Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mylan N.V. and Lannett Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mylan N.V. 2,567,451,176.77% 2% 0.7% Lannett Company Inc. 283,681,592.04% -70% -20.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.76 beta indicates that Mylan N.V. is 76.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Lannett Company Inc. on the other hand, has 2.4 beta which makes it 140.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mylan N.V. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Lannett Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Lannett Company Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mylan N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mylan N.V. and Lannett Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mylan N.V. 0 1 3 2.75 Lannett Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 29.60% for Mylan N.V. with consensus price target of $25. On the other hand, Lannett Company Inc.’s potential upside is 26.35% and its consensus price target is $14. Based on the data given earlier, Mylan N.V. is looking more favorable than Lannett Company Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.5% of Mylan N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.63% of Lannett Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Mylan N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% are Lannett Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mylan N.V. 10.52% 7.51% -22.79% -32.19% -42.99% -23.72% Lannett Company Inc. 5.84% 16.86% -9.36% -5.61% -42.05% 42.54%

For the past year Mylan N.V. has -23.72% weaker performance while Lannett Company Inc. has 42.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Mylan N.V. beats Lannett Company Inc. on 11 of the 13 factors.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms. The company also manufactures and sells a portfolio of injectable products across various therapeutic areas, including respiratory and allergy, infectious disease, cardiovascular, oncology, and central nervous system and anesthesia; active pharmaceutical ingredients; antiretroviral therapy products for people living with HIV/AIDS; and products in the therapeutic categories, such as hepatology and critical care. In addition, it provides EpiPen Auto-Injector, which is used to treat severe allergic reactions; Perforomist Inhalation Solution, a formoterol fumarate inhalation solution for the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder patients; ULTIVA, an analgesic agent used during the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia for inpatient and outpatient procedures; and Dymista, which is used for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis. The company markets its products to wholesalers, distributors, retail pharmacy chains, mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations; and independent pharmacies, managed care organizations, hospitals, nursing homes, and pharmacy benefit managers. The company was formerly known as New Moon B.V. Mylan N.V. was founded in 1961 and is based in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, cholesterol, muscle spasm, migraine, pain management, cardiovascular, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, urinary, bronchospasms, respiratory, gallstone, congestive heart failure, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, and gout. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients; markets its products under the Diamox, Lipitor, Lioresal, Fioricet, Fiorinal, Lanoxin, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Metadate CD, Concerta, Procardia, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, Tussionex, and Actigall brands. Further, it sells pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with JSP, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, and Pharma Pass II LLC. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.