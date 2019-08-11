Reviewing My Size Inc. (MYSZ)’s and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s results

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. 1 762.03 N/A -0.07 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 83 12.05 N/A -1.37 0.00

Demonstrates My Size Inc. and Zendesk Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows My Size Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for My Size Inc. and Zendesk Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zendesk Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $88 average price target and a 15.27% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of My Size Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.8% of Zendesk Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82% Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16%

For the past year My Size Inc. had bearish trend while Zendesk Inc. had bullish trend.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.