Reviewing My Size Inc. (MYSZ)’s and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s results

This is a contrast between My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. 1 762.03 N/A -0.07 0.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 6 1318.31 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights My Size Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

On the other hand, insiders owned about 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36%

For the past year My Size Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Verb Technology Company Inc.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.