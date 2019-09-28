Reviewing My Size Inc. (MYSZ)’s and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA)’s results

Both My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. N/A 0.00 24.17M -0.07 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 170 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for My Size Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of My Size Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 5,149,126,544.52% 0% 0% Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4%

Analyst Recommendations

My Size Inc. and Tableau Software Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Tableau Software Inc. has a consensus price target of $155.5, with potential downside of -8.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

My Size Inc. and Tableau Software Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 98.77%. Competitively, 0.8% are Tableau Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82% Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27%

For the past year My Size Inc. has -28.82% weaker performance while Tableau Software Inc. has 41.27% stronger performance.

Summary

My Size Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Tableau Software Inc.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.