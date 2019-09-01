Reviewing My Size Inc. (MYSZ)’s and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s results

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. 1 550.21 N/A -0.07 0.00 Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.20 N/A -1.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of My Size Inc. and Rimini Street Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of My Size Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.8% of Rimini Street Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82% Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27%

For the past year My Size Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rimini Street Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Rimini Street Inc. beats My Size Inc.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.