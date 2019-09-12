Reviewing My Size Inc. (MYSZ)’s and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)’s results

We are comparing My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. 1 582.97 N/A -0.07 0.00 Red Violet Inc. 11 6.44 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of My Size Inc. and Red Violet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows My Size Inc. and Red Violet Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of My Size Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.1% of Red Violet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.2% of Red Violet Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82% Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87%

For the past year My Size Inc. has -28.82% weaker performance while Red Violet Inc. has 134.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors My Size Inc. beats Red Violet Inc.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.