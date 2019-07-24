Reviewing My Size Inc. (MYSZ)’s and pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. 1 649.97 N/A -0.21 0.00 pdvWireless Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -2.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights My Size Inc. and pdvWireless Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us My Size Inc. and pdvWireless Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% pdvWireless Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of My Size Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.6% of pdvWireless Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 2.9% are pdvWireless Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. -7.82% -15.19% -14.43% -43.75% -46.34% -17.81% pdvWireless Inc. 0.74% 14.51% -1.99% -2.64% 45% 9.36%

For the past year My Size Inc. had bearish trend while pdvWireless Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors My Size Inc. beats pdvWireless Inc.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

pdvWireless, Inc. operates as a wireless communications carrier, and provider of network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers. The company is deploying push-to-talk networks and two-way radio service to businesses in industry verticals, such as construction, distribution, transportation, field services, waste management, and hospitality. It offers DispatchPlus service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc. The companyÂ’s mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status. pdvWireless, Inc. primarily markets its DispatchPlus service indirectly through third-party dealers, with sales, marketing, and advertising support from its internal sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc. and changed its name to pdvWireless, Inc. in November 2015. pdvWireless, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.