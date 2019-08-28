Reviewing MVC Capital Inc. (MVC)’s and North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)’s results

MVC Capital Inc. (NYSE:MVC) and North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT), both competing one another are Diversified Investments companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVC Capital Inc. 9 5.75 N/A 0.26 36.25 North European Oil Royalty Trust 7 7.77 N/A 0.78 9.25

Demonstrates MVC Capital Inc. and North European Oil Royalty Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. North European Oil Royalty Trust appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MVC Capital Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. MVC Capital Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than North European Oil Royalty Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MVC Capital Inc. and North European Oil Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVC Capital Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% North European Oil Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 377.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for MVC Capital Inc. and North European Oil Royalty Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MVC Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 North European Oil Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

MVC Capital Inc.’s upside potential is 24.15% at a $11 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.08% of MVC Capital Inc. shares and 14.4% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares. Insiders held roughly 8.84% of MVC Capital Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.45% are North European Oil Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MVC Capital Inc. -0.31% 3.01% 5.05% 8.26% 1.59% 16.57% North European Oil Royalty Trust -2.18% 1.56% 3.61% 10.46% -9.57% 23.79%

For the past year MVC Capital Inc. was less bullish than North European Oil Royalty Trust.

Summary

North European Oil Royalty Trust beats on 6 of the 10 factors MVC Capital Inc.

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.