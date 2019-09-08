Reviewing MV Oil Trust (MVO)’s and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust 8 5.20 N/A 1.52 5.35 U.S. Energy Corp. 1 1.26 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights MV Oil Trust and U.S. Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 0.00% 116.5% 116.5% U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.52 beta means MV Oil Trust’s volatility is 48.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. U.S. Energy Corp.’s 0.12 beta is the reason why it is 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MV Oil Trust and U.S. Energy Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.3% and 3.4%. About 25% of MV Oil Trust’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MV Oil Trust 3.71% 1.25% -7.43% 11.42% -23.66% 15.71% U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85%

For the past year MV Oil Trust has 15.71% stronger performance while U.S. Energy Corp. has -26.85% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors MV Oil Trust beats U.S. Energy Corp.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.