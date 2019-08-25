Reviewing MV Oil Trust (MVO)’s and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)’s results

Since MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust 8 4.54 N/A 1.52 5.35 SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.14 N/A 0.46 4.12

Table 1 demonstrates MV Oil Trust and SandRidge Permian Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SandRidge Permian Trust has lower revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. MV Oil Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than SandRidge Permian Trust, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 0.00% 116.5% 116.5% SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 20.8% 20.8%

Volatility and Risk

MV Oil Trust’s 0.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. SandRidge Permian Trust’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MV Oil Trust and SandRidge Permian Trust are owned by institutional investors at 10.3% and 3.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 25% of MV Oil Trust’s shares. Competitively, 26.16% are SandRidge Permian Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MV Oil Trust 3.71% 1.25% -7.43% 11.42% -23.66% 15.71% SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06%

For the past year MV Oil Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors MV Oil Trust beats SandRidge Permian Trust.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.