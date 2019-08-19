Reviewing MV Oil Trust (MVO)’s and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)’s results

Both MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust 8 4.37 N/A 1.52 5.35 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.49 N/A 0.29 7.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MV Oil Trust and Pacific Coast Oil Trust. Pacific Coast Oil Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. MV Oil Trust’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Pacific Coast Oil Trust, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 0.00% 116.5% 116.5% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.52 shows that MV Oil Trust is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s 2.09 beta is the reason why it is 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.3% of MV Oil Trust shares and 13.2% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares. 25% are MV Oil Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MV Oil Trust 3.71% 1.25% -7.43% 11.42% -23.66% 15.71% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.92% 0% -4.35% 21.55% -9.09% 34.15%

For the past year MV Oil Trust has weaker performance than Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors MV Oil Trust beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.