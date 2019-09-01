Reviewing MV Oil Trust (MVO)’s and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust 8 4.96 N/A 1.52 5.35 Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.25 N/A -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MV Oil Trust and Noble Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MV Oil Trust and Noble Energy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 0.00% 116.5% 116.5% Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

MV Oil Trust’s current beta is 0.52 and it happens to be 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Noble Energy Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

MV Oil Trust and Noble Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Noble Energy Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, Noble Energy Inc.’s average price target is $30.4, while its potential upside is 34.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.3% of MV Oil Trust shares and 0% of Noble Energy Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 25% of MV Oil Trust’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MV Oil Trust 3.71% 1.25% -7.43% 11.42% -23.66% 15.71% Noble Energy Inc. 2.7% -1.82% -15.14% -3.92% -39.01% 17.7%

For the past year MV Oil Trust was less bullish than Noble Energy Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors MV Oil Trust beats Noble Energy Inc.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.