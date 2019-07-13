Reviewing MV Oil Trust (MVO)’s and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust 8 4.87 N/A 1.42 5.99 Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.75 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MV Oil Trust and Lilis Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2%

Risk and Volatility

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.58 and its 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Lilis Energy Inc. on the other hand, has 0.78 beta which makes it 22.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MV Oil Trust and Lilis Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10% and 0% respectively. MV Oil Trust’s share owned by insiders are 25%. Comparatively, 10.9% are Lilis Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MV Oil Trust 1.92% -0.47% 13.62% -4.92% -2.96% 21.57% Lilis Energy Inc. -15.45% -7.96% -46.67% -61.48% -75.87% -24.09%

For the past year MV Oil Trust has 21.57% stronger performance while Lilis Energy Inc. has -24.09% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors MV Oil Trust beats Lilis Energy Inc.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.