Reviewing MV Oil Trust (MVO)’s and Its Rivals results

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MV Oil Trust has 10.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand MV Oil Trust has 25% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has MV Oil Trust and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 0.00% 116.50% 116.50% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing MV Oil Trust and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust N/A 8 5.35 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

MV Oil Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for MV Oil Trust and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.13 3.45 2.67

The competitors have a potential upside of 87.29%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MV Oil Trust and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MV Oil Trust 3.71% 1.25% -7.43% 11.42% -23.66% 15.71% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year MV Oil Trust has weaker performance than MV Oil Trust’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

MV Oil Trust is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.52. In other hand, MV Oil Trust’s rivals have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

MV Oil Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MV Oil Trust’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors MV Oil Trust.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.