Reviewing MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF)’s and Its Peers results

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, MutualFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
MutualFirst Financial Inc. has 48.5% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.24% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand MutualFirst Financial Inc. has 6.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 2.85% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has MutualFirst Financial Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MutualFirst Financial Inc.
|0.00%
|7.70%
|0.70%
|Industry Average
|27.40%
|10.16%
|1.13%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing MutualFirst Financial Inc. and its rivals’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MutualFirst Financial Inc.
|N/A
|30
|13.10
|Industry Average
|285.22M
|1.04B
|14.80
MutualFirst Financial Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for MutualFirst Financial Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MutualFirst Financial Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.14
|1.55
|2.65
The potential upside of the peers is 10.13%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MutualFirst Financial Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MutualFirst Financial Inc.
|-0.36%
|2.52%
|1.24%
|-13.93%
|-16.97%
|13.44%
|Industry Average
|0.88%
|4.10%
|4.19%
|6.34%
|8.22%
|9.49%
For the past year MutualFirst Financial Inc. was more bullish than its peers.
Volatility and Risk
MutualFirst Financial Inc. has a beta of 0.69 and its 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.81 which is 18.54% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
MutualFirst Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 5 factors MutualFirst Financial Inc.
MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the MutualBank that provides various financial services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life, and credit-life and health insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 27 full-service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; 2 trust offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.