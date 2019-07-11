Reviewing MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF)’s and Its Peers results

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, MutualFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MutualFirst Financial Inc. has 48.5% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.24% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand MutualFirst Financial Inc. has 6.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 2.85% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has MutualFirst Financial Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MutualFirst Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.70% 0.70% Industry Average 27.40% 10.16% 1.13%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing MutualFirst Financial Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MutualFirst Financial Inc. N/A 30 13.10 Industry Average 285.22M 1.04B 14.80

MutualFirst Financial Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for MutualFirst Financial Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MutualFirst Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 1.55 2.65

The potential upside of the peers is 10.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MutualFirst Financial Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MutualFirst Financial Inc. -0.36% 2.52% 1.24% -13.93% -16.97% 13.44% Industry Average 0.88% 4.10% 4.19% 6.34% 8.22% 9.49%

For the past year MutualFirst Financial Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

MutualFirst Financial Inc. has a beta of 0.69 and its 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.81 which is 18.54% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

MutualFirst Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 5 factors MutualFirst Financial Inc.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the MutualBank that provides various financial services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life, and credit-life and health insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 27 full-service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; 2 trust offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.