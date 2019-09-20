Reviewing MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF)’s and First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME)’s results

This is a contrast between MutualFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) and First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MutualFirst Financial Inc. 31 3.30 N/A 2.48 13.12 First Merchants Corporation 37 5.07 N/A 3.26 12.10

Demonstrates MutualFirst Financial Inc. and First Merchants Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. First Merchants Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than MutualFirst Financial Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than First Merchants Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MutualFirst Financial Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.9% First Merchants Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

MutualFirst Financial Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.72. Competitively, First Merchants Corporation’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for MutualFirst Financial Inc. and First Merchants Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MutualFirst Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First Merchants Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, First Merchants Corporation’s average target price is $43, while its potential upside is 11.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.8% of MutualFirst Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.3% of First Merchants Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of First Merchants Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MutualFirst Financial Inc. 1.34% -0.67% 10.18% 14.43% -14.8% 22.66% First Merchants Corporation 1.83% 3.68% 9.44% 6.34% -17.5% 15%

For the past year MutualFirst Financial Inc. was more bullish than First Merchants Corporation.

Summary

First Merchants Corporation beats MutualFirst Financial Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the MutualBank that provides various financial services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life, and credit-life and health insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 27 full-service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; 2 trust offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.