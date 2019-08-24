Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s results

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3333.11 N/A -1.24 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 26.69 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mustang Bio Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Mustang Bio Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. Its rival TrovaGene Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mustang Bio Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Mustang Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 69.90% at a $7 consensus target price. Meanwhile, TrovaGene Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 525.00%. The information presented earlier suggests that TrovaGene Inc. looks more robust than Mustang Bio Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares and 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. Mustang Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 39.58%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend while TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.