Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s results

Since Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 24.11M -1.24 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 8.88M -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 603,867,154.24% 0% 0% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2,743,280,815.57% 0% -87.5%

Liquidity

Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mustang Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 131.02% at a $7 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mustang Bio Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.1% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders held 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.