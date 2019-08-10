Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s results

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 19.01 N/A -4.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mustang Bio Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. Its rival Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is $20.5, which is potential 757.74% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares and 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.