Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s results

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|19.01
|N/A
|-4.33
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Mustang Bio Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-301.5%
|-111.8%
Liquidity
5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. Its rival Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is $20.5, which is potential 757.74% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares and 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|8.7%
|-12.59%
|-40.48%
|2.46%
|-61.81%
|18.48%
For the past year Mustang Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.
