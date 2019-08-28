Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3001.42 N/A -1.24 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mustang Bio Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mustang Bio Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Mustang Bio Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, and a 88.68% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, which is potential 95.21% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares and 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Mustang Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 39.58%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. was more bullish than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Mustang Bio Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.