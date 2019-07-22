Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s results

We are comparing Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mustang Bio Inc. and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7% Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7%

Liquidity

Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.3. Competitively, Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. Merus N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mustang Bio Inc. and Merus N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average price target of Merus N.V. is $21.8, which is potential 45.33% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.5% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares and 66.7% of Merus N.V. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71% Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Merus N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Mustang Bio Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.