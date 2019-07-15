Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s results

Both Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 18 1217.39 N/A -3.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mustang Bio Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4%

Liquidity

Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.3. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mustang Bio Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors at 6.5% and 26.5% respectively. About 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.