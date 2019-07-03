Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.34 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mustang Bio Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. are 6.3 and 6.3. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.5% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares and 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.6% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.