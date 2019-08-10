Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and Its Peers results

As Biotechnology company, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mustang Bio Inc. has 7.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Mustang Bio Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Mustang Bio Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Mustang Bio Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

$12.5 is the consensus price target of Mustang Bio Inc., with a potential upside of 316.67%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 137.53%. Based on the data shown earlier, Mustang Bio Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mustang Bio Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Dividends

Mustang Bio Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.