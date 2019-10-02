Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s results

Both Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 24.11M -1.24 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 15 -0.18 38.82M -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mustang Bio Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mustang Bio Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 603,217,493.56% 0% 0% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 262,474,645.03% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and has 7.7 Quick Ratio. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Mustang Bio Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mustang Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 122.93% at a $7 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mustang Bio Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.1% and 82.8% respectively. Insiders held 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats Intellia Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.