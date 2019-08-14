Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -2993.33 N/A -1.24 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.24 N/A -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mustang Bio Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Heat Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Mustang Bio Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Mustang Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 89.19% and an $7 average target price. Heat Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 1,366.01% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Heat Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mustang Bio Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.1% and 10.9% respectively. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.