Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|-2993.33
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.24
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Mustang Bio Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Heat Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Mustang Bio Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Mustang Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 89.19% and an $7 average target price. Heat Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 1,366.01% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Heat Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc., based on analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Mustang Bio Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.1% and 10.9% respectively. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance.
Summary
Heat Biologics Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.