Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s results

We are comparing Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3583.91 N/A -1.24 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 99.05 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mustang Bio Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mustang Bio Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Mustang Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 58.01% and an $7 consensus price target. On the other hand, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 96.08% and its consensus price target is $20. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Gritstone Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance while Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.