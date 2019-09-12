Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s results

We are comparing Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|-3583.91
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|11
|99.05
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mustang Bio Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Mustang Bio Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|-312.1%
|-48.4%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Mustang Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 58.01% and an $7 consensus price target. On the other hand, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 96.08% and its consensus price target is $20. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Gritstone Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|7.03%
|-6.75%
|-1.69%
|-17.52%
|0%
|-32.04%
For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance while Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.