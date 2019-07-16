Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 49 19.73 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mustang Bio Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mustang Bio Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. are 6.3 and 6.3. Competitively, FibroGen Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

FibroGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $71.25 average target price and a 51.95% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mustang Bio Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.5% and 67.1% respectively. Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.7% of FibroGen Inc. shares.

Performance



Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71% FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24%



Summary



Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.